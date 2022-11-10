Stacey Solomon’s Genius Hair Tool Storage System Is On Sale For £9.99

by Chloe Burcham |

From make-up Muji boxes to mini skincare fridges, if there’s a nifty way to keep your kit in order, we’re all ears. And Stacey Solomon’s brilliant (and budget-friendly) heat styling system is one of the very best we’ve seen.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Stacey was asked questions about her new home – from where her bed is from (it’s furniture.co.uk by the way) to her amazing mermaid sinks (@teemorrisshells, FYI) but it’s her genius heat styling storage system that we can’t get enough of.

Answering a question from a fan, Stacey showed off her heat styling hair tool holder with a direct link to buy it on Amazon. The nifty wall-mounted holder holds her straighteners and hair dryer in place – keeping her dressing table clear and tidy.

Another pro? The clever storage system allows your hair tools to cool down without touching a surface – so you don’t need to worry about accidentally burning your wood-topped dressing table. We’ve all been there.

When it comes to her hair styling routine, Stacey also shared that she’s a loyal ghd girl. ‘Lots of you also asked how I curl/style by hair,’ she wrote ‘it’s been ghds since they came out when I was about 13.’

Want to get your hands on Stacey’s hair styling storage system? Head on over to Amazon where you can pick it up for just £9.99 in the November sale. Run, don’t walk.

Gallery Stacey Solomon's Hair Styler Organiser - Grazia 2022 1 of 1 CREDIT: Amazon The clever hair dryer holder is made of aluminium – meaning it won’t rust when exposed to high temperatures (a must!) It’s perfect for safely storing hot heat-styling hair tools, allowing them to cool down and radiate heat safely out of the reach of children, pets or furniture. Simple, but seriously effective.

