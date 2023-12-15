Three Easy Hair Tutorials For Salon-Ready Christmas Party Hair With Shark

Party season is in full swing, so what better time to give our hair the gift of some extra TLC? My hair type is frizzy, brittle and bleached - a trio that means my strands are extra sensitive to heat damage. The only issue? I love to style my hair. From a voluminous blow-out to beachy waves, I feel so much more confident and put-together when my hair is ‘done’.

Thankfully, that’s where the Shark FlexStyle Hair Styler comes in, promising salon-worthy hair without causing any heat damage. And while it might sound too good to be true, I can promise that it’s really worth the hype. To make it clear, a hairdresser I am not. I want a hair tool that will do the work for me - no complications and minimal effort. The Shark is perfect for this. It allows me to create the last-all-day hairstyles I love while avoiding any extreme heat… and it couldn’t be easier to use. Considering it? Scroll on for my go-to tutorials for the best Shark party season hair.

Loose Waves

• Begin by applying some mousse through the lengths and ends - you can do this with either wet or dry hair. If hair is wet, use the hairdryer mode until the hair is only slightly damp.

• Section your hair into two layers and select a barrel to curl away from your face. ‘R’ is the right side of your face and ‘L’ is the left side of your face. This will create the most flattering, face-framing finish.

• Hold the middle of a small section of hair, letting the ends dangle.

• Bring the barrel behind the dangling ends – the hair will automatically wrap around the wand thanks to the airflow. There’s no need to manually wrap.

• Slowly bring the barrel up to the roots and hold for 10 seconds before following with the cool shot button for another 10 seconds. Turn off the wand and pull it through the curl.

• Repeat until the whole head is curled.

• Wait ten to twenty minutes for the curls to fully cool, then brush through with a wide-tooth comb.

• Finish with a hit of hairspray for beautiful, bouncy curls that will last from dusk ‘til dawn.

Sleek and Straight

• Begin by adding a nourishing styling product to wet or dry hair.

• If beginning with wet hair, rough dry the strands until almost dry.

• Section hair into two or three layers depending on thickness, using the Shark clips.

• Attach the paddle brush attachment, then place it close to the roots to engage the bristles. Brush hair from the roots to the ends, holding the ends of the hair taunt for added tension and smoothing

• Go in with the cool shot to set the style

• Finish with a generous dose of shine spray to enhance the gloss.

Bouncy Blowout

• Consider adding a volumising mousse to prep the hair and aid grip - it works well with wet or dry hair. Mousse has come a long way since your school days - I promise!

• If starting with wet hair, rough dry your hair using the dryer.

• Section hair using the Shark clips

• Attach the oval brush to the wand

• Begin by placing the brush under the hair at the roots, rolling it outwards from the roots to the ends

• For extra volume, brush the hair upwards - it will add serious ‘oomph.’

• Repeat until you’ve covered the whole head

• Add a spritz of hairspray to keep hair sitting perfectly.

Whatever look you hope to recreate for the big day and beyond, you can rest assured that Shark makes it easy. ‘Tis the season for beautiful hair, after all…