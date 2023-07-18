News Flash: Selena Gomez Just Dyed Her Hair Blonde

Few can spark a viral beauty trend quite like Selena Gomez. And, much to the delight of her 426 million strong Instagram followers, her account is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether she’s waxing lyrical about the achingly expensive serum she uses to remove make-up, chatting about her in-flight beauty routine, or swatching her favourite Rare Beauty lipsticks, if the singer and actress has shone a spotlight on a product, then you best believe it's set to be a sell-out. There's no denying she holds serious influence in the beauty arena.

Where hair is concerned, however, Selena rarely switches things up. While she’s flitted between a sleek bob and longer lengths in the past, her dark, glossy brunette hair colour has largely remained consistent. It’s a look she’s become synonymous with, and, as a result, sees swathes of fans hitting the like and save buttons ahead of any impending colour appointments. Imagine our surprise then, when the star took to Instagram this week to reveal her most dramatic hair transformation of recent years - she's gone blonde.

Scroll on for the big reveal...

Revealed: Selena Gomez’s Blonde Hair

Taking to her Instagram feed, Selena posted a picture of her new hair colour - a striking blend of dark roots and creamy vanilla blonde lengths. The caption? '👱🏼‍♀️' - the blonde emoji, of course. As expected, the comment section was alight with fans desperate to praise her latest look. ‘I’m telling you, SELENA IS BARBIE,’ wrote one, while another typed, ‘It’s giving Marylin Monroe vibes.’

Whether or not the blonde will become a mainstay? Watch this space.