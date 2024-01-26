Everything You Need To Know About Morpheus 8

There are many non-invasive beauty treatments making the promise of fresher, tighter skin with minimal downtime, and one I’ve always been intrigued to see if it was worth the hype was Morpehus 8. A go-to for celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, I wanted to improve the texture of my skin, reduce pores, achieve some of that elusive jaw “snatching”.

Where better to go than Dr David Jack, a leading medical doctor in Harley Street, whose clinic was the first to use this treatment and who is a favourite to many for his gentle manner and brilliant explanations about what the science is, and what to expect.

Morpheus 8 uses ‘ablative’ or ‘fractional radiofrequency’ technology, using microneedling to delivers this special type of energy into the skin deep enough to reach layers up to 6mm below. Collegen is stimulated, creating resurfacing effects and multi-level skin tightening results. For this reason it’s often recommended for acne sufferers, without any fear of pigmentation changes or fat reduction through the process. Dr Jack claims that if you commit to 2-3 sessions and you should see improvements within three months and up to a year.

What happens at the appointment:

Dr Jack applies an impressive topical numbing cream which, after a pleasant hour or so waiting in the clinic, means I don’t feel much pain or discomfort when the treatment begins. This is the longest part of the session and well worth it.

As Dr Jack starts working on my skin, and although I’m aware of the multiple needles going into my face and neck due to the numbing treatment I can hardly feel it. He works sensitively and quickly and before I know - after about 20 minutes - it’s over.

Pain factor: 2/5 A slight discomfort at most, but the preparation is key to this, spending time with the anaesthetic cream.

Aftercare:

The skin immediately afterwards looks red and blotchy, so it’s an Uber home with a cap on. But it’s surprising how quickly my skin recovers and the following morning I’m left much less red-faced with just a few small bumps which quickly healed.

Within a couple more days my skin is recovered, not quite a lunchtime treatment in terms of downtime but no need to worry about lying low for too long.

I take time to use Dr Jack’s skincare with his trio of products including serum, a good SPF 50, and a regenerating night cream. I always use a high factor but this feels even more important after a treatment. and wearing no make-up

The Results:

It takes a few weeks to start noticing any change but by the end of a month and before my second treatment I do start to notice a difference. My skin looks clearer, more even in tone and texture, fine lines appear diminished and pores tighter. I’m happier to go without makeup as I’m enjoying a natural glow and clearer complexion. And most excitingly I can see a tightening around my jawline and across my chin, seeing jowls recede is.