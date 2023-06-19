Kaia Gerber Has Gone Blonde And The Picture Is Well Worth A Screenshot

During the peak of lockdown, just about all of us were frantically DIY'ing beauty treatments. At-home manicures, DIY hair cuts and wild dye jobs were all having a moment - Kaia Gerberincluded. Rewind three years and Kaia was showcasing a fresh platinum blonde hair colour on Instagram, captioning the post 'zoom bleach', a real departure from the cool-toned brunette shade she shares with her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford.

Fast forward to 2023 and things have come full circle. After returning to her signature brunette lengths for a number of years, Kaia is back on the blonde. Taking to her Instagram stories this week, the model and actor posted a sun-kissed selfie showing off her new colour.

Revealed: Kaia Gerber's New Blonde Hair

Instagram @kaiagerber

The pro behind this look? None other than globally renowned hair colourist Matt Rez, the man so good that the A-list likes of Hailey Bieber and Adele regularly trust him with tinting their lengths.