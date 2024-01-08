Jennifer Aniston Brought Back Her Iconic ‘Rachel’ Hairstyle For The Golden Globes 2024

Classics are definitely worth revisiting and this is and this is a clear case of why. In a dazzling display at the 2024 Golden Globes last night, Jennifer Aniston not only graced the red carpet but also turned heads with a stunning homage to her iconic 90s hairstyle, famously known as 'The Rachel'.

Clad in a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana strapless ensemble, Aniston’s revamped hairstyle took centre stage, proving that sometimes, its in with the old, out with the new. The short piecy lob, feathered ends, cropped length, and voluminous roots, transported us back to the heyday of ‘Friends,’ unleashing a tidal wave of Season 2 Rachel.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

This new iteration of 'The Rachel' is the artistry of her long-time hairstylist, Chris McMillan. Drawing inspiration from the 90s original, McMillan skillfully crafted a modern twist, transforming it into a sophisticated lob that sweeps past Aniston’s collarbones, versus the shorter original - even the base colour has been lightened!

Just looking at the pictures there is an undeniable sheen on Aniston’s hair – a glow which only be attributed to her own hair-care line, LolaVie. We think she used her products from start to finish and topped up the strands with the Lightweight Hair Oil, providing not just hydration but also a radiant lustre.

Jennifer Aniston’s red carpet return to 'The Rachel', serves as a stylish reminder that some trends withstand the test of time. Scroll to shop her favourites down below.

