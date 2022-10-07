How To Box Braid Your Hair At Home According To Charlotte Mensah

Charlotte Mensah is bona fide hair royalty. She is the founder and creative director of Hair Lounge on London's famed Portobello Road and the UK's most respected authority on natural, textured and mixi-heritage Afro hair. Her career spans almost three decades and her client list reads like a red carpet who's who, she counts the likes of Adut Akech, Michael Coel and Jourdan Dunn as loyal fans.

Most recently, Grazia's contributing editor AJ Odudu took to Charlotte's salon chair to learn all about box braiding. 'Most people associate box braids with long hair,' says Charlotte, 'I've seen some people with box braids down to their waist, others with box braids down to their ankles, but box braids work on much shorter hair too.'

Charlotte notes that box braids are a great protective style. 'When your hair is in the braid, the extensions cover and protect your it to some extent,' she says, 'and when you're wearing them, you're not brushing or styling your hair on a daily basis, it's a great way to give your hair a rest and protect it, especially if you're looking to grow it longer.'

The importance of knowing how to style and care for your hair properly can never be underestimated, notes Charlotte, it's part of the reason she became a hairdresser. 'Hair is so powerful,' she says, 'as a hair stylist, you're you're touching their hair, you're talking to them, you're sharing a lot and you give them this amazing look,' Charlotte smiles, 'you see them walk out of your salon confident and happy, it's such a powerful thing.'

Watch: How To Box Braid Your Hair At Home

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

'I prepped AJ's hair by shampooing and conditioning it and then we applied a couple of drops of oil and some pomade before we blow-dried it. Now it's time to start sectioning and braiding.'

Step 2: Braid Your Hair

'I section the hair in squares,' - hair is usually parted in a square shape, that's how box braids get their name, 'and pull in the hair extensions as I braid, looping the extensions at the top to start them off, and working my way down. It's worth noting that, while extensions give you length and thickness, they're not necessary, you can box braid your natural hair.'

'Use a tail comb to section your hair, it gives you precision. Use a pomade to nourish each section before you go in to braid. It's wise to treat your hair before you braid, it adds moisture and hydration to the middle of each braid, the area you can't reach when you're wearing them.'

Step 3: Secure Your Hair

'Secure your hair at the bottom, but swerve hair ties. You can use thread, but I prefer to use elasticated rubber. Pick a colour that matches your hair colour. I wrapped it around and around the ends of each braid.'

Step 3: Style Your Baby Hairs

'Use a creamy pomade to scoop in your natural baby hairs, your natural fly-aways.'

