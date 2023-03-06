Holly Willoughby Just Added This Viral £30 Blush To Her Beauty Kit, And It’s Now Available In The UK

Holly Willoughby is always creating a stir in the beauty community and as a result, we're always pinching a product or two from her beauty kit. Looking rosy-cheeked and radiant for the semi-finals of Dancing on Ice yesterday night, her trusted make-up artist Patsy O'Neil revealed all the products she used on Holly to create her glamorous and glossy look, and we spotted a viral Stateside newbie in the kit, Merit's Flush Balm in Cheeky, £30.

With a consistency like butter, beauty content creators have raved about its fool-proof application which glides onto the skin with little-to-no effort thanks to a smooth, soft waxy texture (which has a low melting point). Merit's Flush Balm also consists of microfine pigment powders that really allow your skin to shine through, so you can enjoy a 'flush' of colour with a soft finish formula that won't entirely mask the skin. Available in nine beautiful shades it has quickly become a viral sensation on 'US BeautyTok', for very good reason (just look below for the proof).

You'll be glad to know Merit is finally available in the UK, so you can now achieve the fresh-faced glow, too. And if Holly hasn't convinced you just yet, you can rest assured that the creamy blush has been cosigned by our favourite American girlies too, like Cameron Diaz, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber to name just a few.

TikToker's Using The Viral Blush:

Shop: Holly Willoughby's New Staple 2 of 1 Slide 2 of 2 Merit Merit Flush Balm Add a gorgeous touch of colour without covering up your natural skin texture with Merit's Flush Balm.

Formulated without acne-triggering ingredients and infused with vitamin E this product is a must-have. For a seamless blend apply with fingers! Shop now Previous Next