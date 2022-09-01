Victoria Beckham’s Favourite Hair Product Is Just £10 And Does Pretty Much Everything

I've tried pretty much every serum going. I have fine curly hair, so used to slather on all kinds of gloopy products that promised to remove all frizz from my hair in a mere moment. They didn't, of course, and I was often left with crispy ends and greasy-looking roots. Not a great look, you'll agree. Based on this experience, I have always viewed hair products that come with big promises with a raised eyebrow, convinced that at best, they won't actually have any effect on my hair whatsoever and at worst, I'll be right back in the serum-induced bad hair days of the early noughties.

When Hershesons initially announced that it was launching its very first product, I was more excited than I normally would be. Cynical, yes, but I was curious, too. The father and son hairdressing duo Daniel and Luke Hersheson really do know what they're doing when it comes to hair, and Luke has spoken of the myths surrounding hairdressing that he's keen to debunk. While they've already released styling tools under the Hershesons name, and most recently hairbrushes, the Almost Everything Cream is the debut product. And honestly, it wasn't until this summer's heatwave that I noticed just how brilliant it was. Not alone here, Victoria Beckham is also a fan of the do-it-all wonder, having praised the product on her Instagram stories.

During the balmy months, I mostly use it as a smoothing cream, applying to flyaways and dry ends as and when I need to. I've also been using it when my hair is still wet to define my curls, which seems to have reduced that fine layer of frizz that tends to build up during the day, and is much worse when it's hot/raining/windy/anything other than perfectly still outside. You can use it in myriad ways, in fact, for it promises to be a primer, shine booster, frizz fighter, texturiser, tamer, curl definer, conditioner and mask. In fact, the only thing it isn't is a shampoo or hairspray, according to Hershesons. Other than that, it's a multi-tasker in the true sense of the phrase.

'Having worked alongside my father Daniel, for more than two decades now, experience tells me that most hair products over promise and under deliver,' said Luke. 'A great cut is the foundation for having great hair. No product will ‘change your life.’ Because at the end of the day, it’s a hair product – right? What it should do, is make the best of what you have – like it’s turning the volume up on you.' Or down, in my case.

I'm not into hyperbolic claims when it comes to beauty products, but I'm not that into my frizzy hair either. Thank goodness, then, for something that genuinely helps - and will only ask me to part with £10. I'm a believer.