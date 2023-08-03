‘The Hard Water In London Damaged My Hair – Here’s How I Healed It’

Before I moved to London from Northern Ireland back in 2016, the concept of hard water was a totally foreign one. In fact, I’d never even heard of it. Back home, I’d wash my hair every day without a second thought – the fact that it was glossy, long and healthy, was something I took for granted. Within weeks of moving to London, however? This all changed. I eventually realised the problem was London's hard water, and all the hair health problems that come with it.

My hair looked frazzled and dull. It was breaking and snapping and my once creamy highlights appeared yellow and brassy - no matter how often I dosed up on purple shampoo. I visited my hairdresser in a bid to find out what on earth could be going wrong, and she didn’t miss a beat, ‘That’ll be the hard water,’ she said. ‘It’s really bad in London, and it really damages your hair.’

Off the back of my hairdressing appointment, it’s fair to say I had more than just a few questions. Firstly, what actually is hard water? Secondly, what does hard water do to hair? And finally (and most importantly) what products can I use to reverse the damage done by hard water? Speaking to a collection of industry experts, here's how I found the solution to my hair care woes.

What Is Hard Water?

While the name sounds confusing (how can water be hard?) hard water actually refers to a higher concentration of certain minerals in a water source – these can be things like iron, copper, lime, calcium, magnesium and even chlorine. Soft water, by contrast, contains considerably less minerals. When comparing hard water vs soft water with regards to hair health? Soft water is the winner - by a long shot.

How Can You Tell If You Have Hard Water?

After a quick google I came across a hard water map, which allows you to insert your postcode and check the water in your area. And, as it turns out and it’s actually a problem that extends outside the capital with around 60% of UK water being classified as hard. London, however? You’ll find that the water here falls into the ‘very hard’ category. Yikes.

What Does Hard Water Do To Your Hair?

The effects of hard water on hair have been well documented - and there's many signs of hard water on hair.

'The minerals in hard water may affect the texture of the hair and how it feels and behaves,' explains Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley. 'Many people notice their hair is drier when they shampoo with hard water, that it frizzes more easily and that not as much lather is created.'

Hanna Karlsson, Director of G&H Hair London, agrees. ‘Working as a hairdresser in central London I see the effects of hard water damage in my clients all the time. Their hair will feel drier and more brittle, and also look less clean. It’s important to bear this in mind when treating their hair – often those who are washing hair with hard water regularly need extra TLC to avoid more damage.’

Does Hard Water Affect Hair Colour?

The short answer? Yes - which explains the shift in the tone of my highlights from bright to brassy when washing my hair with hard water.

'This is because the impurities build up on the surface of the hair shaft they affect colour radiance and shine,' Anabel explains.'Therefore your colour will appear less vibrant.'

Does Hard Water Cause Hair Loss?

'Your hair may experience more breakage,' confirms Anabel. 'Your hair might also feel dry and tangled which can make it harder to comb through, and again, cause breakage.'

How To Prevent Hard Water Damage

It's probably helpful to note that hard water isn't dangerous. But is hard water bad for your hair? Well, the experts would suggest that is an irritant. The good news is that there are several hard water hair products to treat and repair hair damaged my hard water. I incorporated the below products into my routine and within just three months, the improvement in my own hair health was tenfold.

Before: My hair was brittle, broken, and straggly After: My hair feels softer, smoother and is much stronger

Try A Hard Water Filter

I truly believe that investing in one £65 shower filter changed the game and helped my hair to become strong, healthy and considerably less orange in tone.

'Iron present in hard water can tint lighter-coloured hair orange and dark hair reddish. There's oxidised copper too which can also discolour light hair, producing a green tint,' explains Hello Klean Founder Karlee Oz. 'Buying a shower filter is a great way to counteract this.'

Hello Klean Shower Filter - As hard water treatments go, this is my favourite. Enter the Hello Klean Shower Filter, a handy

Try A Detox Shampoo

When it comes to the best hair shampoo for hard water this could be just the ticket.

Hanna recommends those dealing with hard water damage try the Kevin Murphy Scalp Spa Wash, £26. ‘I’ll tell my clients to wash their hair with this detox shampoo which is amazing for deeply cleansing, removing build up and stimulating the scalp.’

Kevin Murphy Scalp Spa Wash - With celery seed extract, conditioning rose water and replenishing coconut oil, I can attest that

Try A Nourishing Hair Mask

Ploughing moisture back into your hair should be your MO post hard water damage.

'It's so important to use nourishing hair masks frequently as hard water dries the hair out,' says Hanna. 'She Uemura is one of my top recommendations for those wishing to see a visible improvement - I really helps to counteract the damage of hard water on hair.'

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Exclusive Essence Absolue Nourishing Hair Mask - I applied this nourishing hair mask after each and every shampoo before combing it through and

Try A Light Weight Smoothing Cream

One of my biggest hard water bugbears remains the halo of broken hairs around my crown. While they are growing out, they're certainly taking their time. Anabel recommended a smoothing serum to nourish and strengthen these brittle hairs.

'Any brittle, broken hairs will feel parched,' she says. 'Use a small amount of a polishing serum and distribute through the hair. Philip Kingsley's contains a nourishing blend of Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin A for added hair taming benefits.'

Philip Kingsley Finishing Touch Polishing Serum - I've naturally greasy hair so approach serums with caution. This one however? It's feels almost