Florence Pugh’s Best Ever Hair Transformations

One thing is certain: Florence Pugh is undeniably versatile. When it comes to her acting talents, whether she's portraying a car crash victim in A Good Person or taking the lead in gripping psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, her shapeshifting abilities shine through. And the same prowess extends to her ways with hair, too. Once known for her long, blonde locks, Florence is fast-becoming known for her ever-evolving hairstyles. This week alone she switched from a pink buzz cut to a rustic two-toned orange 'do for the UK premiere of Oppenheimer, all in 24 hours no less.

While she may have come onto the scene sporting long, blonde hair styled in intricate plaits and up-dos, nobody could have predicted that a daring buzz cut would soon become part of her style repertoire, nor that a flurry of vibrant hair colours would follow suit.

In fact, Florence Pugh revealed that herbuzz cutdebut at The Met Gala this year was specifically for her upcoming film, We Live In Time. During an interview on the red carpet, she expressed, 'I thought, what better way than to unveil it at The Met with Pier Paolo'. This isn't the first time the actress has taken such a bold step, as she previously took scissors to her own hair (yes, it was her real hair, not a wig) in a single take for her role in Zach Braff's A Good Person. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Pugh even shared that the decision to do so was entirely her own idea.

From her chic blonde bob at the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store opening in NYC earlier this year to her stunning 'bangs and fans'look at the BAFTA's, it seems Florence is truly in her experimental hairstyle era, something that is often executed with the help of her go-to hairstylist, Peter Lux.

So, other than fearlessness, we can crown Florence Pugh the queen of hair transformations. If you're ready to get inspired, feel free to screenshot ahead of your next hair appointment as we walk you through Florence Pugh's hair evolution.