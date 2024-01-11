This Tool Straightens My Afro Hair In Under Two Minutes – And Doesn’t Damage It

I hate washing my hair.

In fact, it's not even the washing itself, it's just the after-care process. The moisturising. Having to detangle. And lets not forget the bane of my life – blowdrying. If your hair sits in the type 4 category, you can probably relate. After mine has absorbed all the water from the shower and subsequently shrunk into a ball, trying to detangle it can sometimes be a near-impossible task. As a result, my hair has broken its fair share of hairdryers in the past. Now, however, those days are behind me since discovering a game-changing (and time-saving) tool. Enter the APOKE 3 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Straightener Brush, £41.98.

Before and after (with two passes of straightener)

After making a quick trip to The Hair By Labby Sheafor a intense moisturising treatment, this tool was whipped out and I was amazed at how it made light work of blowdrying my 4C hair. My problem with traditional hairdryers is that the comb attachment always flies off and my arms start to feel dead after a while because it takes too long. It's the complete opposite with this brush - it's gentle, quick and so easy to use.

Scroll to see my hairdresser use the trusty tool in action yourself...

Watch: The Apoke Straightening Brush

When I bought it this it was priced at £30 and now, due to its growing popularity on TikTok, it has increased in price. So, if you have your eye on this tool, I'd get it before it's even more expensive! Trust me – it really is worth it.