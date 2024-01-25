Meet The It Girl-Approved Fragrance That’s Going Viral On TikTok Right Now

There's a perfume that has been quietly bubbling away over on TikTok and its popularity is about to reach fever pitch. Don't take our word for it, ask Sofia Richie, who took to the app over the festive period to reveal it is 'the scent of the season,' very big claims indeed. The fragrance in question? Jo Malone London's Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £150.

So far, the fragrance has accumulated 1.2 million views and counting, with TikTokers posting in their droves about its unique lure. In her video posted to Jo Malone London's TikTok, Richie says, 'Scarlet Poppy is the scent of the season, it's so good. Jo Malone London Cologne Intense bottles are so stunning. This scent is honestly a refined and sophisticated version of that vanilla scent that I wore when I was much younger.'

Richie is not alone. In fact, the scent is proving to be an It girl go-to with the likes of Molly Mae and Leigh-Anne Pinnock also expressing their love for it. The former went so far as to say on Instagram: 'I empty bottles of this like no tomorrow. It's such a goodie.'

But the perfume is nothing new. Those in the know – namely the PerfumeTok community – have been singing its praises for the last few years. Emma AKA @perfumerismis credited with putting it on the map after her reaction to Scarlet Poppy went viral.

In the video, which now boasts a cool 106.2K likes, Emma smells her wrists post-mist and says, 'I just got back from Sephora and I sprayed a perfume on myself. Who was going to tell me this was so good! Who was going to put me on to Scarlet Poppy by Jo Malone? If you're into sweet scents but you want something that is a little more grown up, I think you will really, really like this. It smells like caramel and it's so creamy and intimate.

'I don't even know what the notes are, it's like almost soft and spicy, but mostly soft and pretty – it smells like you graduated out of your Pink Sugar [perfume] and you want something sweet but soft. Stunning!'

Rest assured, you can trust Emma's take on the scent. As a perfume counter employee at Shoppers Drug Mart in the United States, she knows a thing or two about good scents that fly off shelves – and Jo Malone London's Scarlet Poppy is doing just that. In fact, the brand has recently reported a significant surge in sales of the fragrance. There has been a growth of searches for it online, too.

Described as 'moreish' and 'sweetly decadent' by the brand, this olfactive offering is bursting with top notes of ambrette, a heart of poppy accord and a base of tonka. Duly noted, it is certainly sweet, but balanced with the right amount of depth and warmth to ensure it won't offend, overpower or prove to be too much. TikToker James Atkinson agrees and in his review of the scent he notes, 'every time I wear this fragrance from Jo Malone London, people compliment me on it, but it's such an array of different people... I think I know why.

'This fragrance is so familiar that you've kind of smelt it a thousand times before, but you have never smelt anything quite like it... it doesn't offend anybody. I feel like everybody, no matter who you are, I feel like you'd like this fragrance.' Same James, same.

