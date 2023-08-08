Mugler Launches Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau De Parfum, Part Of The Iconic Alien Fragrance Range

Mugler, a brand famed for its disruptive take on scent, have launched a new fragrance and we predict a sell-out. Alien Goddess Supra Florale is the latest in the perfume house’s iconic Alien fragrance franchise and is a major moment for Mugler.

The original and globally adored Alien fragrance first hit the scene in the early 2000’s and its popularity has never waned. 2021 saw the arrival of its sister, Alien Goddess, closely followed a year or so later by Alien Goddess Intense.

Enter 2023 and the launch of Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau de Parfum.

‘Unveiling a new vision of florality, it’s even more daring and avant-garde.’

Marie Salamagne, Principal Perfumer & Nathalie Lorson, Master Perfumer.

The inspiration behind Mugler’s latest fragrance offering? The liberation of a fearless solar goddess – a mythical vision that celebrates strength and modern femininity in one.

Mugler’s new Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau de Parfum looks to reinvent florality with three hero notes – cactus, jasmine and everlasting flowers. This modern medley delivers a long-lasting hit of scent that is at once sweet, warm and invigorating.

Expect an explosion of freshness as soon as you spritz – a reviving hint of cactus with a side of juicy pear. The heart is unapologetically floral, a heady cloud of Alien Goddess’s signature jasmine note, while warmth and depth arrive by way of amber and mineral moss.

Mugler wrote the book on bold scent and are famed for their statement fragrances. They have a unique knack for creating fragrances that speak to strength, confidence and sensuality.

A luminous, floral, amber-laden scent, Alien Goddess Supra Florale is the new-gen incarnation of Mugler’s fearless solar goddess and the bottle had to level up to the juice. A gleaming rose gold talisman, the designer vessel is as Instagram-able as it gets.

And so, in Alien Goddess Supra Florale, a new Mugler star is born.

‘The star symbol represents the prism of all possibilities. It serves as a guide, a landmark in the life of every woman who manages to catch it.’

Christophe de Lataillade, Creative Director Mugler Fragrances.