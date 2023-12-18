There’s Good News – LOOKFANTASTIC Has Just Launched Its Christmas Fragrance And Beauty Box

Attention beauty enthusiasts: LOOKFANTASTIC has unveiled its Christmas Fragrance and Beauty Box. Renowned for top-notch festive offerings, LOOKFANTASTIC’s Beauty Advent Calendar, Grooming Advent Calendar, and Beauty Chest flew off the shelves in record time. Now, the latest launch puts the spotlight on fragrances. Priced at just £55, each box includes a £55 voucher to splurge on a full-size scent or beauty product from the curated selection. Whether you’re seeking a fragrance update for the new year or struggling to choose the perfect Christmas gift, this box has you covered. Featuring timeless scents like Yves Saint Laurent Libre and skincare gems like the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, you can elevate your fragrance game and indulge in top-notch skincare simultaneously.

What Is The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box?

The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box is released monthly and always contains beauty essentials worth over £50. You can sign up to a 12 month subscription for just £13 per month, or, if you don’t fancy the commitment, you can make a one-time purchase on this box for just £55.

If you're not into spoilers we've put the full contents of the box down below.

Whats in the LOOKFANTASTIC Christmas Fragrance And Beauty Box?

Fragrances:

Lancôme Idôle Now Eau de Toilette 7ml (deluxe size)

Armani Sì Eau de Parfum 7ml (deluxe size)

MUGLER Alien Eau de Parfum 6ml (deluxe size)

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum 7.5ml (deluxe size)

Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum 1.2ml

Cosmetics and Skincare: