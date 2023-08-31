I Tried This Cult Perfume For The First Time And Everyone Asked What I Was Wearing

It's not often I come across a fragrance that's show-stopping enough to reel in multiple compliments from complete strangers in one night, but this weekend it happened. Now a total convert I will happily declare that in the realm of show-stopping scents, Frédéric Malle’s Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum reigns supreme. Here's why.

Let me set the scene. It's Saturday night. Fresh from a thorough misting of Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum I make my way to a party. As walk through the doors and begin moving through the venue, a stranger asks me, 'What perfume is that?'. I reply and a few seconds later I hear, 'What are you wearing? It smells amazing!' - another person in the crowd is moving in for answers. Not a bad way to start the evening.

As the night wears on the perfume takes on a life of its own. It reels in compliments from both friends and wide-eyed passers by alike, all of whom are keen to Google the perfume and get in on the action themselves. Never has anything I've worn caused such a sensation.

Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum Review

Funnily enough, I came to Frédéric Malle’s Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum in much the same way as many of the strangers that complimented me on Saturday must have done. I caught the scent trail of a friend who was wearing it at a dinner and immediately asked what perfume she had spritzed on. It was love at first sniff and a few taps of my phone screen later and I'd ordered a bottle for myself.

So what does Frédéric Malle's Portrait Of A Lady smell like? And why is it so alluring? It's undeniably sophisticated, striking but still soft in a way. And the fact that admirers of the scent were still approaching me well into the evening of its first wear is testament to its staying power. Imagine velvety rose notes muddled with warm spices and earthy woods that elevate the perfume to something more expensive smelling than your average floral perfume. There's a depth and body to the scent that lends it maturity.

Keen to get granular? I get a real hint of cinnamon and clove on the first spray, which settles down to a wave of warm rose as it dries down. A few minutes later and I notice a backdrop of patchouli, the sweetness of which is countered by a hit of creamy sandalwood. It's this symphony of warmth and freshness that makes Portrait Of A Lady so dynamic and wearable. No one would smell it and say 'oh that's definitely a day scent,' nor is anyone likely to sideline it as an evening-only perfume. It's a one-size-fits-all offering that has, over the years, morphed into a real cult classic.

Does Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady last well?

Yes. What truly sets this fragrance apart is its remarkable longevity. With just a few spritzes (all you need is three tops), the scent lingers on skin for hours. It’s this longevity that surely prompted the stream of compliments I reeled in from total strangers for the duration of my evening out.

Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady: The Verdict

Scent preferences are so personal that when a single perfume resonates with such a large number of people - as is the case with Frédéric Malle's Portrait Of A Lady - it's notable. It is a mature fragrance, so if you’re seeking a rich scent with staying power look no further. It will certainly have a prime spot on my dressing table for years to come.

BUY: Frédéric Malle's Portrait Of A Lady Eau De Parfum