The ESPA Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Has Just Dropped

It’s October, and while it pains us, it’s officially time to shift our focus towards Autumn, and dare we say it, even Winter. But with the colder months come the festivities – often a time for fizz, food, and, most excitingly, beauty advent calendars. At this point, the best brands have already launched their offerings – look to Liberty London’s for starters - it's brimming with gold-standard products. And Aqua Di Parma’s too, which is every fragrance aficionado’s dream. The latest on our (admittedly long) list of must have beauty advent calendars? It’s from ESPA, and believe us when we tell you it’s about to rank highly on your Christmas wish list. Scroll on for all the details.

What's In the ESPA Advent Calendar 2023?

Behind each of their 25 doors there’s an abundance of sensorial treats. There’s a bit of everything, from their best-selling cleanser to their cult classic essential oils. You can see the full list here - we'll not spoil the surprise.

How can I sign up for the ESPA Advent Calendar 2023?

It's available on Look Fantastic right now – but we do predict that it might sell-out soon.

How much is the ESPA Advent Calendar 2023?

This year the ESPA advent calendar costs £175 for a whopping £419 worth of products. Impressive stuff.

Why is it worth the hype? Our verdict:

Rachael Martin, Junior Beauty Editor: