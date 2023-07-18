Here’s Why Westfield Is Your Perfect Summer Destination

by Sam Dring |

Although us Brits enjoy a jaunt abroad, we have fallen in love with the idea of taking a break without taking a flight. Staying close to home is more popular than ever, with nearly three quarters of us loving to stay local. Home is indeed where the heart is, especially for the holidays.

We’ve discovered that the grass is a little greener on our own patch. And we’ve found a multitude of entertaining and exciting things to do right here on our doorstep.

And if the sun shines a holi-stay is an absolute winner. So, we checked in with Westfield to find out how to enjoy summer in style.

Westfield is famous for being a fabulous shopping destination, but they also have a brilliant range of experiences and events going on this summer too at Westfield White City and Westfield Stratford City. Everyone is invited and everyone is guaranteed to be entertained.

And for those with children, who are wondering how on earth they’ll keep them happy for six long weeks, Westfield has you covered - whether you bring the kids or need to escape from them.

If you are feeling energetic, sign up for a football skills session with Jamie Velocity. Or get moving at a dance class with At Your Beat. There’s disco yoga too. And everyone will want to have a go at limbo.

You can cultivate your creativity at a candle painting session, enjoy a cuppa at a Mood tea making class. Whatever sparks your imagination there is a workshop dedicated to it. From floristry to succulent terrarium workshops, kombucha making to journalling.

Westfield have invited some big brands to drop in too.

MINI will be in house on the 4th and 5th August. Come along and check out the brand new MINI Electric Convertible and enjoy a free cup of tea at their pop up, the Positivi-Tea Room.

L’Oréal Paris will be imparting beauty wisdom from the 27th – 30th July. You can pick up products and SPF samples as well as enjoy a free UV scan and Visia skin consultation.

And do not miss Boots – Love Island experience. There’ll be lots of fun and you’ll find all your Villa beauty brands in one place. So, if you are jetting off, Boots will have you prepping for your hols like a true islander.

Westfield have reimagined summer, so you can share the sunshine with friends and family.