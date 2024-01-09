You’re Invited! Stretch and Sculpt With The Grazia Beauty Club

Beauty, health, and wellness enthusiast? This one’s for you. With the inevitable chill of the winter months well underway, we’re giving you the opportunity to relax and unwind from the comfort of your own home. Enter our first event of 2024, Stretch and Sculpt with The Grazia Beauty Club. And call us biased, but we think you’re in for a treat.

Cosy up and log in on the 25th of January at 8pm for an evening of de-stressing with top Pilates instructor Chloe Hodgson and celebrity facialist Michaella Bolder. Begin the night with a wind-down Pilates class designed by Chloe – you’ll follow along and learn the stretches and movements needed to calm and aid a restful night’s sleep.

And lest we forget a facial work out, too. Michaella will be on hand to share her tips and tricks to a pre-bed complexion sculpting session to ensure you’ll wake up glowing and radiant come morning. Fancy quizzing the pros? There’s an opportunity for that, too. Grab a cup of tea and wrap up the evening by asking the experts your burning questions, whatever they might be.

Sounds like a bit of you? Well consider this your cue to sign up to the Grazia Beauty Club, our members only group that comes with a whole wealth of beauty benefits. Not only will you receive invites to exclusive events like this one both virtually and in person (we’ve been joined by make-up experts Lisa Eldridge and Jamie Genevieve as well as skincare specialist Caroline Hirons) but you’ll also receive an annual beauty box bursting with £170+ of everyday essential beauty products from top brands like Eve Lom, Jo Loves and Kate Sommerville. All that and an exclusive beauty download newsletter brimming with discounts from leading brands. Consider it a one stop shop for beauty aficionados. For tickets to Stretch and Sculpt with The Grazia Beauty Club, a full list of rewards, discounts and more, sign up to the Grazia Beauty Club today.