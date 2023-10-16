WIN tickets to the EXCLUSIVE Grazia Beauty Club CHANEL Event on Wednesday 8th November.

Buy a Grazia Beauty Club Membership between Thurs, 12 Oct - Thurs, 19 Oct and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win two tickets for you and a friend to attend an exclusive Grazia Beauty Club CHANEL event taking place at the new CHANEL boutique at Battersea Power Station, London on Wednesday, 8 Nov_._

You’ll get to view the new CHANEL Christmas collection, experience express makeovers, manicures, as well as a goody bag.

*Offer available to new customers only.