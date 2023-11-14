Talks, Pop Ups And Freebies: The Best Beauty Events To Attend Now

2023 may be drawing to a close, but the beauty world is still very much abuzz. And there's no better way to stay up to date with the latest products and crazes than to actually experience them IRL. So, if you're after something to do around the festive season, we've rounded up a few things to keep you in the beauty loop. From pop-ups and panel talks to exhibitions and shows, here are the best beauty events to attend in 2023. And no, you don't need an invite!

November 2023

The Cult Of Beauty Exhibition

Ever wanted to amp up your beauty knowledge? Well, here's your chance. The Cult of Beauty exhibition showcases the history of beauty across different cultures spanning centuries. Housed in London's Welcome Collection, the exhibition will feature over 200 items including historical objects, artworks, and films, and encourages attendees to explore beauty and its influences through a new lens.

Where and when: 26 Oct 2023 - 28 Apr 2024 at Welcome Collection NW1.

How can I come: Its free, you can find out more information here.

<em>12 Reasons You’re Tired All The Time</em>, 2013, Photograph. Credit: © Juno Calypso. Courtesy the artist and TJ Boulting.

The Ultimate Skincare Masterclass: Shiseido x Dr Ewoma

Dive into all things skincare with Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, as she talks about how to incorporate Shiseido’s most advanced skincare range, Vital Perfection, for a lifted and glowy look. Attendees will receive a complimentary drink and goodie bag on arrival, and better yet five lucky guests will also be selected to receive a complementary facial treatment. There will also be a number of special offers running on the evening.

Where and when: Thursday 16th of November at John Lewis & Partners Oxford Street.

How can I come: Tickets are priced at £35 and are available here.

The Pleasing Pop-Up

Fans of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles, will be glad to know his brand Pleasing will be holding a secure spot in Selfridges for a month. The pop up will allow shoppers to browse exclusive shades of Pleasing’s cosmetics, collection of scents, and even clothing. The theatre-inspired setting features immersive stalls including a ticket booth for shoppers to test out fragrances.

Where and when: Open now until the 9th December in Selfridges London.

How can I come: All you need to do is head down.

December 2023

Burberry Beauty

Burberry Beauty is injecting fresh energy into its cosmetic collection with the grand unveiling of its inaugural beauty boutique at Selfridges London. This chic space, nestled in the recently revamped beauty hall, allow shoppers to indulge in the best of Burberry Beauty. Amidst a flurry of this year’s new releases, including the Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation and the Burberry Kisses lip line, the boutique will also showcase three holiday-exclusive shades in limited edition packaging, adding an extra touch of glamour to the festive season.

Where and when: Monday 4th December in Selfridges London.

How can I come: Just pop down!

The Beauty Beat

The Beauty Beat, UK’s luxury beauty event for Women of Colour, returns to central London in December! Teaming up with TikTok and leading beauty brands, this weekend extravaganza offers goody bags worth over £400, free manicures, a full-sized foundation, exclusive shopping, and major discounts (15%-50%). Join panel discussions with influential beauty figures, enjoy cocktails, and create engaging content with TikTok. Don’t miss this unmissable event featuring renowned brands like NARS, Aveda, Urban Decay, and insightful sessions with influencers like Candice Brathwaite, Toni Tone and Sabrina Elba.

Where and when: Saturday the 2nd December to Sunday 3rd December at Mary Ward House, 5-7 Tavistock Place, London WC1H 9SN.

**How can I come :**Tickets are priced at £50 and are available here.