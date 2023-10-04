A Night in With the Grazia Beauty Team

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Busy winter months are fast approaching and it's important that we don’t forget to take a moment to relax and recharge. It's easy for our minds to go into overdrive during the day – blame the commute, the overflowing inbox, the to-do lists, you name it – and switching to relaxation mode is rarely as simple as it seems.

Last night, though, Grazia Beauty Club members were offered an antidote and wound down at our live 'Evening in with the Grazia Beauty Team' event! With a camomile tea in hand and a face mask on, we watched and took notes as the Grazia’s beauty team (Annie, Rachael, Sameeha and Renee) gave us the inside scoop their beauty wind down essentials, we’re talking everything from the pillow mists and candles they use to set the tone, to the overnight serums and hair essentials they reach for to upgrade their beauty sleep.

Missed out? Luckily for you, we are flouting tradition by sharing a few exclusive highlights from the event, check out the video here.